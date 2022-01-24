Fatal fire on Weber Street contained to single apartment unit

One person has died after a single-unit apartment fire on Weber Street in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the multi-unit residential building around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

They were met with heavy smokes and flames when they arrived, according to officials.

The fire was contained to the one unit and no one else was hurt or displaced.

Officials estimate the cost of damage to be around $100,000.

Regional police and the Ontario Fire Marshal were both on scene Sunday night. The Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to be back Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.