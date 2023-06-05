Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.

Emergency responders were called for reports of a house fire around midnight on Monday in the area of Graham and Waterloo streets.

The house was engulfed by flames, and two neighbouring houses were also damaged.

Police say a 54-year-old woman has been pronounced dead.

A 58-year-old man and a 30-year-old man both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is also investigating.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story with updates to come.