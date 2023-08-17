Fatal fire under investigation on Pillette Road

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.

Crews were called to the 200 Block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Thursday around 8 a.m. A WFRS investigator and Windsor police are also on scene.

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says they conducted a fire attack and the blaze was put out quickly.

“In the process of doing a primary search, they did find a deceased individual in the building,” says Coste.

Coste says the cause of death has not been determined.

Todd McLeod, who lives next door to the building, was out having his morning coffee when he noticed smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

He called 911 and warned the landlord of the building of the fire. He says the landlord went in to get people out of the building.

Neighbours say the occupant of the apartment was a man in his 80s. Officials have not confirmed the name, age or gender of the deceased.

Building resident Dave Ducharme says he also knew the man in the apartment where the fire was.

“He was alone, he’s got no relatives at all in Canada,” says Ducharme. “He hasn’t really been mobile for the last six months.”

The apartment building has three floors and 22 units.