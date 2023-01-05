iHeartRadio

Fatal Fort McMurray house fire under investigation


A Fort McMurray man was found dead after a house fire on Tuesday.

The blaze in the Abasand neighbourhood was reported around 9:30 a.m., Mounties say.

The 63-year-old resident, whose name hasn't been released by police, was found after the fire was extinguished.

Authorities are investigating. 

