Pilot killed in glider crash in Grey County field
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
One person died when a small glider crashed into a farmer's field in Grey County.
Police say the light aircraft crashed into the crops on Monday evening and left a swath of flattened plants in its wake in a field beside Southgate Road 4.
The male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was the only occupant.
Const. Jacob Unger of the Wellington County OPP said the investigating Grey Bruce OPP reported the weather was warm, dry and clear with a low wind speed at the time of the deadly collision.
"The Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash," added Unger.
The man's identity is being held until his family has been notified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
