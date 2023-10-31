Fatal head-on collision claims the lives of two on Highway 418

Two people are dead following a head-on collision involving a vehicle that was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 418 over the weekend.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Nash Road in Clarington at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that officers were first dispatched at the scene after witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV travelling the wrong way down the highway.

The vehicle reportedly entered the highway from Taunton Road, travelling southbound in the northbound lanes before it collided head-on with another vehicle near Nash Road.

“Officers attempted to intercept this vehicle,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. “Unfortunately the vehicle continued southbound in the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with another vehicle near Nash Road.”

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old woman from Courtice, and the 36-year-old driver of the other vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle carrying four passengers was also involved in the crash, after colliding with the back of the stopped vehicles.

Two people from that vehicle were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe that impaired driving was a factor in the initial collision.

“The roads were dry, the sky was clear,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with information about the crash, or any witnesses of the blue SUV travelling prior to the collision are asked to contact Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981.

The investigation is ongoing.