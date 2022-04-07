iHeartRadio

Fatal head-on crash shuts down portion of Highway 12

A crash on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thursday, April 7, 2022 (Kraig Krause/CTV News)

One person has died in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning.

OPP said the crash, involving two passenger vehicles, happened at Highway 12 and Stagecoach Road before 5 a.m.

According to OPP, one driver was pronounced dead, while the other motorist was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

 Highway 12 will be closed for several hours in both directions as police investigate the cause. 

