Fatal Highway 16 collision under investigation

Two people were killed in a serious crash west of Edmonton on Highway 16 before Wabamun.

At 2:05 p.m., emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and Range Road 33, also known as Alberta Beach Road.

Investigators say a Toyota Corolla travelling on Range Road 33 failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a westbound Honda Civic on Yellowhead Trail. Two female occupants in the Honda were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the two occupants of the Toyota were declared dead at the scene.

STARS air ambulance responded to the crash but was "not medically required."

Westbound traffic was diverted until around 8 p.m.