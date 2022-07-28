Fatal Highway 16 collision under investigation
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Two people were killed in a serious crash west of Edmonton on Highway 16 before Wabamun.
At 2:05 p.m., emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and Range Road 33, also known as Alberta Beach Road.
Investigators say a Toyota Corolla travelling on Range Road 33 failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a westbound Honda Civic on Yellowhead Trail. Two female occupants in the Honda were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the two occupants of the Toyota were declared dead at the scene.
STARS air ambulance responded to the crash but was "not medically required."
Westbound traffic was diverted until around 8 p.m.
-
‘Supporting Ukraine’: Lethbridge International Airshow pilot dedicating performance to UkraineAfter a four year hiatus, the Lethbridge International Airshow is taking off this weekend. With 30 planes set to be featured, one Ukrainian pilot is using her performance to pay tribute to those in the war torn country.
-
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. ThomasA 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of UkraineAlla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
No shortage of events to attend in Windsor-Essex this weekendThe Civic Holiday weekend is here and there is no shortage of things to see and experience in Windsor-Essex.
-
Maritimers look forward to midsummer weekend full of eventsIf you're looking for something fun to do this long weekend there's no shortage of options to choose from no matter where you are in the Maritimes.
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a closeAs Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
-
A national treasure: Canadian Canoe Museum readies for final portage to its new homeHundreds of canoes from around the globe and some dating back centuries are being prepared for an epic move that will see them all put on display at the Canadian Canoe Museum’s new $40-million dollar home in Ontario, set to open in 2023.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'eliminates potential' for major events, says event organizerThe current configuration of the temporary bike lane through Stanley Park makes it impossible to stage major events in the park, said a Vancouver event organizer.