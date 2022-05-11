Fatal hit-and-run anniversary approaches, OPP still looking for information
As Friday the 13th and the annual motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ont. approaches, OPP in Norfolk County are renewing a call for information in the hit-and-run crash that killed Chad Everets.
The 20-year-old from Port Hope, Ont. was found along the side of Cockshutt Road in the former Woodhouse Township on May 14, 2011 in the hours after the festivities.
According to police, Everets was struck by an unknown vehicle that didn’t stop and left the scene.
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen Everets or the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours of May 14, 2011, or who may have information about this investigation to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
The Western Fair returns this fallAfter a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, London’s largest community event and one of Ontario’s Top 10 events will return.
-
Road rage incident in Kitchener leads to charges for Brantford man: policeWaterloo regional police have charged a Brantford man after a road rage incident in Kitchener.
-
Carrousel of the Nations returns to traditional in-person formatCarrousel of the Nations is returning to its traditional format as an in-person festival this June.
-
Think Communications opens national headquarters in Victoria heritage buildingAt a time when many businesses are moving away from in-person office spaces, a Vancouver Island-based tech company is doubling its physical presence with a new headquarters at an iconic Victoria location.
-
-
Parole conditions changed for former Nova Scotia fugitive found in Latin AmericaA man who was a fugitive in Latin America for five years after fatally shooting another man in Nova Scotia can now move from his halfway house.
-
Crews continue to battle Yarmouth County wildfire; air quality alert remains in effectCrews are back on the ground and in the air in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn in the area.
-
Mobile home fire causes $350,000 damageDamage is estimated at $350,000 after a mobile home fire in Chatham.
-
Apple to pull the plug on iPod after more than 20 yearsApple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.