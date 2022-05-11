Fatal hit-and-run anniversary approaches, OPP still looking for information

As Friday the 13th and the annual motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ont. approaches, OPP in Norfolk County are renewing a call for information in the hit-and-run crash that killed Chad Everets.

The 20-year-old from Port Hope, Ont. was found along the side of Cockshutt Road in the former Woodhouse Township on May 14, 2011 in the hours after the festivities.

According to police, Everets was struck by an unknown vehicle that didn’t stop and left the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen Everets or the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours of May 14, 2011, or who may have information about this investigation to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.