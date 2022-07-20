Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP, fire and EMS all responded to a report of a crash between a car and pedestrians on Inkerman Street.
Police say one pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene after life saving measures were unsuccessful and three others were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious life-threatening.
Grey Bruce OPP have identified the driver and are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online.
