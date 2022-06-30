Fatal house fire in Chatham, Ont. under investigation

The circumstances surrounding a house fire in Chatham that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman is under investigation.

Emergency crews attended 149 Edgar Street around 3:50 a.m. Saturday for a residential fire.

Police say responding emergency personnel found resident Bayli Sellars, 22, deceased.

“The Chatham-Kent Police offers condolences to the family and friends of Bayli,” police said in a news release.

The Ontario Fire Marshalls Office and the Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section have been actively investigating.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.