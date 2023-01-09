Fatal house fire in Comox, B.C., believed to be accidental

Investigators now say an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people in Comox, B.C., on Friday afternoon was accidental, possibly caused by smoking cigarettes or portable heaters.

Two seniors, both with mobility challenges, died in a fire in the 1700-block of Ryan Road in Comox on a property backing onto Kelly Cade’s backyard.

"I heard an explosion happening. [About] 100 yards is my neighbour’s house, a big mushroom ball and flames were flying," Cade told CTV News on Monday.

"There’s a big ditch I had to cross to get over there and it was engulfed and the crackling of the old cedar home was going up pretty good," he said.

He rushed over towards the home but couldn’t get close because of the intense heat. The elderly couple’s children were also at the scene and spotted the fire because they too lived near the home.

"They were very emotional about it all, and like I say, there was nothing we could do," said Cade. "It was just too hot and no one could do anything. It was a very sad thing to watch."

When Comox firefighters arrived on the scene they were alerted to the possibility of victims being inside.

"It did turn out to be the case. One person just outside the structure, one person inside, unfortunately both deceased." said Comox Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Rick Shelton.

Investigators say the fire is considered accidental. Cade says it appears the fire started in a solarium at the rear of the home and the loss of the couple is tragic.

"They were elderly people and the daughter would come and look after them in the evening time and I stopped by a few times to introduce myself," said Cade.

"They were always in the back room where the fire actually happened because I guess they were in wheelchairs," he said.