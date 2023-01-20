Fatal house fire in Cornwall, Ont.

One person is dead after a fire at a home in Cornwall on Thursday.

The two-alarm fire broke out just after 1:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Holy Cross Boulevard.

"Asa result of circumstances related to the incident a fatality has been confirmed," Cornwall Fire Service said in a news release.

"On behalf of the Cornwall Fire Service, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Deputy Chief Leighton Woods said in the release.

Fire officials say they aren't providing details of the victim out of respect for the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cornwall Fire Service is investigating along with local police, Ontario's chief coroner's office and the Ontario forensic pathology service.