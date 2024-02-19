Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children

The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.

“I think people are just holding up the best they can,” neighbour Trudy Smith told CTV News. “It’s a small community so everybody hurts.”

The blaze on Ottawa Street was first reported at around noon on Feb. 18 when residents noted smoke and flames coming from the home.

Members of the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department responded immediately, followed by members of Craik RCMP.

While battling the flames, firefighters managed to rescue an 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman from the house.

The pair were transported to Davidson Hospital where they were later declared dead.

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the remains of three children inside the home.

According to Smith, the boys' great-grandparents were looking after them at the time of the fire.

“[The] older boy was very active in school. Might not have been on first line of the volleyball team but he was the first cheer and the other two kids are great. Nice family,” Smith explained. “Got to figure out what happened. The mom was away. So she just got back today.”

Autopsies for all five victims are expected to take place in Saskatoon later this week.

Police tape and a temporary fence now decorate the scene of the fire.

In an update on Monday afternoon, RCMP revealed its investigation was complete and the fire was deemed non-suspicious in nature.

“The police investigation is now complete and no further updates will be provided,” the update read. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted at this difficult time.”

The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department declined CTV News’ request for comment.

In a message to CTV News, STARS Air Ambulance also confirmed that two of its units were dispatched to the Davidson area in response to a fire incident.

Recognizing the toll the fire has had on the community of just over 1,000 residents – the Saskatoon Firefighters Union has sent mental health supports for first responders in Davidson.

“It’s a tough go but we will survive,” Smith added. “We’re a good community. So that’s it.”

The Town of Davidson is located approximately 117 kilometres south of Saskatoon.