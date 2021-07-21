Fatal house fire in Duncan not considered suspicious, RCMP say

A fire that destroyed a home in Duncan Tuesday night also killed the home's lone occupant, police say.

The North Cowichan Fire Department called police to the residence in the 6900-block of Hall Road around 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Police say they believe one person was in the home at the time the fire broke out.

After the blaze was out, crews located "what appears to be human remains," police say in their release. They have not provided the deceased's name, age, gender or any other identifying information.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating, and "preliminary next of kin notification has been completed," according to RCMP.

Police say they do not believe the fire is suspicious, and add that there is no concern for public safety.