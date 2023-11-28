Fatal house fire in Kincardine being investigated by Ontario Fire Marshal

Fire and Emergency Services from both Kincardine and Tiverton responded to a house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Kincardine Nov. 24.

There were initial reports that indicated fire was visible within the structure and that an occupant was inside.

Heavy smoke and flames prevented firefighters from entering quickly. Once crews were able to tame the blaze, responders were able to enter the house and search for the occupant.

They said responders found one person inside, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is to be determined.

Witnesses said a heavy police presence was seen at the home Tuesday while officers conducted their investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) has been contacted and is investigating the cause and circumstances.

“The investigation is ongoing. At this time, I would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of the victim on behalf of the Municipality of Kincardine’s Fire and Emergency Services,” said Deputy Fire Chief Ron Simmons.

Simmons also thanked the first responders for their efforts on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.