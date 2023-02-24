Fatal house fire near Parksville was not criminal, police say

Mounties say a fatal fire in Whiskey Creek, B.C., is not considered suspicious.

The fire occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800-block of Marples Road.

First responders were called to the scene and one person was located dead at the residence.

On Friday, police said they had determined that no criminality was involved in the fire, and that the person died as a result of the fire.

"While the exact cause of the house fire has not been determined, criminality is not suspected and the scene has been turned over to Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department to continue the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire," said RCMP in a statement.