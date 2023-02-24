Fatal house fire near Parksville was not criminal, police say
CTV News Vancouver Island Associate Digital Producer
Adam Chan
Mounties say a fatal fire in Whiskey Creek, B.C., is not considered suspicious.
The fire occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800-block of Marples Road.
First responders were called to the scene and one person was located dead at the residence.
On Friday, police said they had determined that no criminality was involved in the fire, and that the person died as a result of the fire.
"While the exact cause of the house fire has not been determined, criminality is not suspected and the scene has been turned over to Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department to continue the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire," said RCMP in a statement.
-
Senators score three in third to trip Canadiens 5-2After a difficult 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, the Ottawa Senators saved their best for last.
-
Poor road conditions west of Cochrane landing vehicles in ditchPoor driving conditions west of Cochrane are wreaking havoc with the highways near the mountains this weekend.
-
One person has died following a snow mobile crash on a trail north of North Bay, police sayThe Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Special weather statement issued for Windsor, Ont. regionMake sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect MondayBig changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
-
Fraser Valley transit workers plan strike escalation MondayThe union representing transit operators in the Fraser Valley plans to significantly escalate its job action on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. regionMake sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
-
Coldest Night of the Year held for Moncton youth in precarious living situationsIt may not have been the coldest night of 2023 in Moncton Saturday night, but it was close, as hundreds marched through the streets of downtown for the Coldest Night of the Year event.
-
Multi-vehicle collision disrupts traffic on Deerfoot at Anderson RoadSouthbound Deerfoot Trail is closed due to a motor vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning, at around 4:08 a.m. at Anderson Road S.E.