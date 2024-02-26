Fatal house fire under investigation in Advocate Harbour, N.S.

Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a fatal residential fire that destroyed a home and barn in Advocate Harbour, N.S.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Highway 209 around 5 p.m. on Feb. 19, the fire was already burning out of control, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the remains of a person were discovered within the home, which was completely destroyed.

The RCMP says the fire is not considered suspicious at this time and the cause remains undetermined.

The Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service are assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.