Fatal house fire under investigation in Teeswater, Ont.
For the second time this week, there’s been a fatal fire in Midwestern Ontario.
Police and fire investigators are currently on the scene of a fatal fire in Teeswater.
Police say that a person was found inside the burnt out residence, and was taken to hospital, where they died. It appears the home, is split into two apartments and the fire wascontained to one of the apartments.
Members of the South Bruce OPP and Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are on scene trying to determine exactly what sparked the blaze, which closed a section of Teeswater’s Main Street for several hours Friday morning.
Meanwhile, police in Huron County are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal fire near Clinton, which claimed a single life.
Police have been holding that scene since Tuesday afternoon, as they searched for the home’s owner, who was unaccounted for, following the blaze.
