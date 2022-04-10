iHeartRadio

Fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. under investigation

Aftermath of a fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Apr. 10, 2022)

A driver involved in a crash on Hwy. 401 in Puslinch, Ont. has died.

Provincial police say a vehicle was seen speeding westbound on the highway near Hwy. 6 South around 7:45 p.m.

The 55-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled into the ditch, according to officials.

Cambridge OPP are investigating the crash.

