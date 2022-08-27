Fatal Inglewood assault under investigation: Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service is investigating an altercation in Inglewood that turned fatal Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. for reports of an assault.

Once at the scene, police say a man suffering from life-threatening injuries was located and rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident and are looking to locate a man believed to be responsible for the fatal assault.

An autopsy will be scheduled for early next week, CPS said in a statement.

If confirmed as a homicide, it will mark Calgary's 21st homicide this year, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.