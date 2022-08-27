Fatal Inglewood assault under investigation: Calgary police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
The Calgary Police Service is investigating an altercation in Inglewood that turned fatal Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded around 1:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. for reports of an assault.
Once at the scene, police say a man suffering from life-threatening injuries was located and rushed to hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident and are looking to locate a man believed to be responsible for the fatal assault.
An autopsy will be scheduled for early next week, CPS said in a statement.
If confirmed as a homicide, it will mark Calgary's 21st homicide this year, police added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
