Fatal Moose Jaw fire that claimed 2 lives was accidental, police say

A fire in Moose Jaw last month that claimed two lives was found to be accidental, according to police.

In a news release, Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) said investigators found the fire was not intentionally set.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-unit dwelling on the 200 block of Athabasca Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.

After the fire was extinguished Moose Jaw police said they located the bodies of two people inside the building.

MJPS said they are continuing work to identify the individuals and to notify next of kin.

Moose Jaw police said because the fire has been determined to have been accidental they have ended their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire and the deaths of the two occupants.