Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday

Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer, police said in a news release.

Officers attended the scene, where the motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Paramedics began life saving measures on the male driver who was transported to hospital, however, he was unfortunately pronounced deceased,” police said.

The deceased is 22-year-old Thomas Hogue of Hanmer.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact GSPS at 705-675-9171 extension #2417 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.