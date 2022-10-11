Fatal motorcycle crash in Conestogo under investigation

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Tuesday night on Glasgow Street South in Conestogo.

Region of Waterloo paramedics were working alongside Waterloo regional police and their traffic services unit, while the forensics teams were on scene late into the night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., volunteer organization Waterloo Regional REACT, which provides scene lighting for local emergency services, tweeted they were on scene assisting the service with their investigation.

We are currently on scene providing scene lighting for @WRPS_Traffic in Woolwich Township in the area of Sawmill road and Glasgow street south in the village of Conestogo please avoid the area and find an alternate route. #drivesafe #besafe pic.twitter.com/W11RVQknJh

Through the initial investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle was travelling north on Glasgow Street South when it left the roadway and entered a ditch.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Waterloo man, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-camera video of the crash to contact them.

The Conestogo Bridge, located north of the crash, has been closed for maintenance.