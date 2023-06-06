iHeartRadio

Fatal motorcycle crash in Lambton County


CTV News Barrie graphic

One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Lambton County.

The crash happened June 2 just before 9:30 p.m. and officers responded to a ditch on Shiloh Line in Petrolia.

A 64-year-old man from Mooretown was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was taken to hospital in London for a post-mortem exam.

The investigation remains ongoing.

