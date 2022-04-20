Fatal multi-vehicle crash leads to closure on Surrey road for hours

A road in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood was closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m., forcing the closure of 108 Avenue between 139 and 140 streets while police investigated.

At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Surrey RCMP issued a statement saying the road was open again.

Mounties said the driver of a pickup truck, who was heading east, was killed in the collision. People in another vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video from the area is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.