Fatal north Edmonton assault victim identified
The Edmonton Police Service is withholding the cause of death of a 41-year-old man as it continues to investigate an assault in the city's northside.
On Jan. 12, at 6:44 p.m., police responded to a Baturyn area home near 172 Avenue and 102 Street for reports of an assault.
The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.
In an update Thursday, EPS identified Adam Garrant as the victim. Following an autopsy, police say the "manner of death is not being released at this time for investigative reasons."
"Detectives continue to treat the death as suspicious and encourage anyone with information about the circumstances leading up to Mr. Garrant's death to contact police," EPS said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
Winter Pride Party celebrated on Edmonton Ski Club slopesDrag queens took over the slopes at the Edmonton Ski Club Friday evening as part of the first Winter Pride Party.
-
-
Police turn to public for tips after teen fails to return to northeast Calgary homeCalgary police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.
-
Skate Escape returns to Friday HarbourLace up your skates because a popular offering has returned to Innisfil's Friday Harbour Resort.
-
More parents speak out after former Vancouver school principal accused of fraudBack in 2014, concerned parents from John Norquay Elementary contacted CTV News claiming their fundraising dollars seemed to not be going back into the school. The school board found no evidence of fraud in that case.
-
Inflation woes: Two trendy downtown Halifax restaurants shutterTwo popular restaurants in downtown Halifax are closing, in part due to high operating costs.
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experienceA Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
Section of Vancouver seawall closed due to expected king tideThe Vancouver Park Board has closed a section of the Stanley Park seawall ahead of expected "wind, rain and king tides."
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar to new record highs in 2023, analysts sayDespite some recent relief at the pumps, analysts are predicting gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar past 2022’s record highs later this year.