Fatal North Saanich fire not suspicious at this time: RCMP

One person has died following a fire in North Saanich, B.C., early Saturday morning.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the incident happened on a rural property on Cresswell Road just off McTavish Road, in what is believed to be a workshop with a living quarters separate from the main house.

Cpl. Duncan Ferguson says a mother and daughter in a nearby house were alerted to the fire just before 4 a.m., and called emergency services.

Ferguson says the cause of the blaze is unknown, but it does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.