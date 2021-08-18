Fatal Osborne Village fire being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service says a fire in Osborne Village that killed a woman in her 60s is now being investigated as a homicide.

The police service will provide additional information on the investigation at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Firefighters and police were called to a fire in a home in the 300 block of Wardlaw Avenue late Sunday night, which later spread to a convenience store in the 100 block of Scott Street.

Firefighters said two people were in the residence above the grocery store when the fire broke out; one person escaped and was taken to hospital, the other, a woman in her 60s was rescued but later died of her injuries.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault.