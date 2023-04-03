Fatal RCMP shooting of man in Grande Prairie 'justified,' ASIRT rules, finding he shot at them first

A man killed by Mounties in northern Alberta in 2020 first held a gun to his own head, then fired at officers, an investigation into the police conduct has revealed.

Therefore, the "officers' actions were lawfully permitted," the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, concluded.

ASIRT investigates police activity that may have caused serious injury or death.

It was directed on Dec. 8, 2020, to look into the actions of two Grande Prairie RCMP officers who fatally shot a man that evening at a local gas station while responding to a domestic dispute.

The woman victim later told investigators she had previously lived in Brooks, Alta., with the man police killed.

She knew he had a gun only because she had found it.

"He had been in jail for three years, and when he came out he said he never wanted to go back to jail and would do whatever it took not to go back there," ASIRT reported the woman saying.

She also told ASIRT the man was "not himself" on Dec. 8.

"He had used some drugs and had been up for three days. During this time, he had hurt her a few times, and had held the loaded gun to her mouth. In the truck, [the man] had held the gun to her face and hit her with it. He also slammed the door of the truck on her leg. [The woman] fled the truck, to give him time to calm down, as she feared he would continue to hit her and eventually kill her," the ASIRT report reads.

The woman jumped into the truck of a stranger who had pulled up and offered a ride. They were not in the area when police arrived to find only the truck that had been described by the 911 caller.

According to ASIRT, some of the interaction between police and the man was recorded on the RCMP vehicle's camera.

As the officers parked their vehicle behind the truck, they told the man standing outside its driver door to get back into the vehicle. He did not comply, remaining outside with his left arm invisible inside the truck, ASIRT noted.

When the officers got out of their vehicle and approached him on foot, one Mountie told the man to show them his hands.

"[The man] suddenly pulls his left arm out of the truck, holding a gun, which he immediately places against his own head. Both subject officers are yelling at [him] to 'drop the gun.' Both retreat towards their respective sides of the police vehicle," ASIRT recapped.

The man did not lower the gun from his head as he walked toward the RCMP vehicle then around to the passenger side of the truck, all the while the Mounties continued to yell for him to drop the weapon. With his free hand, the man held a cell phone to his ear for "a few moments."

"Again, 'drop the gun now,' can be heard," ASIRT said of the RCMP recording. "Suddenly, [the man] lowers the gun from his head and points it towards the passenger’s side of the police truck that is immediately in front of where he is facing, and where [the first officer] is, and fires a shot. A muzzle flash can be seen.

"A flurry of gunshots are then heard, which are the subject officers returning fire at [the man]."

The man was given CPR until EMS arrived, but died at the scene.

An autopsy concluded the man died from a gunshot to the head. He had methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and cannabis in his system.

Police recovered a .45-calibre pistol from beside the man's body.

Bullet holes were found in his truck's rear window, windshield and front passenger door, as well as the building in front of the truck. Nine shots were fired by the officers.

"Force intended to cause death or grievous bodily harm is justified if the officer believes, on reasonable grounds, that the force was necessary to prevent the death or grievous bodily harm of the officer and/or any other person," ASIRT wrote in its report.

"While the death of [the man] is unfortunate, the force used by the officers was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances."