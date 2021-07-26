Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: Mounties
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Alex Antoneshyn
A man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
The 56-year-old from Kinuso, Alta., was alone in the pick-up truck when it rolled on Highway 2 east of Canyon Creek, Mounties said.
According to RCMP, he was driving east when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and rolled in the north ditch.
The victim died on scene.
His name was not released by police.
RCMP are investigating.
Kinuso and Canyon Creek are located near Lesser Slave Lake, about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.
