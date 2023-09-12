Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman

CTV News has confirmed the victim in last week's second fatal crash in Sault Ste. Marie was a pregnant woman who had just turned 26.

Mikayla Ouellet and her unborn child were killed last Wednesday morning, her obituary said, in the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wallace Terrace and South Eden Street.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. when an eastbound Ford pickup truck crossed the centre line on Wallace Terrace east of Allens Side Road and struck a westbound delivery van and Chevrolet pickup truck, police said last week in a news release.

"The Ford pickup then left the roadway and rolled onto its passenger side," police said.

"The driver of the rolled over pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle and was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Ouellet was in the Chevrolet and pronounced deceased at the scene while the delivery van driver was not injured.

"She was the shining light in the room, she stood by what she believed in and followed her strong values. She protected and defended the ones she loved. She was funny, sarcastic and had the most beautiful smile," her obituary said.

"Her long hair was her trademark and you could see flecks of gold when she stood in the sun. She will never be forgotten."

Ouellet's funeral and celebration of life is on Thursday.

She worked at The Machine Shop, a historic Sault Ste. Marie venue.

"We would sincerely like to thank the entire community and Mikayla's employers and friends for their generosity and amazing support," the family said in her obituary.

"It is overwhelming and greatly appreciated to have this given to us at such a difficult time like this. Mikayla would be humbled to see the many lives she has touched."

TWO FATALS IN ONE WEEK, SAME STRETCH OF ROAD

A little more than 12 hours before the fatal crash that killed Ouellet, a 36-year-old off-duty Sault police officer was killed on the same stretch of road about 2.6 km away.

The fatal two-vehicle crash that killed Const. Orrette Robinson happened at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Farwell Terrace. He was driving his motorcycle home after working an overtime shift on dynamic patrol.

The other driver in that collision did not require medical attention.

No word from Sault police if charges are pending in either crash.

In a news release Tuesday, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said it is still investigating the crash that killed Ouellet.

"Anyone who may have dashcam, doorbell camera or surveillance video of the collision or the moments leading up to the collision is urged to call traffic services at 705-949-6300 ext. 382," police said.