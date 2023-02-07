Fatal semi-crash near Indian Head leaves woman dead

A 50-year-old woman is dead after two semis collided on Highway #1 near Indian Head.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, Indian Head RCMP responded to a report of crash approximately five kilometres west of Indian Head on Highway #1.

According to an RCMP news release, a westbound semi rolled onto the centre median of the highway and an eastbound semi collided with it.

The driver of the westbound semi, a 50-year-old woman from Ontario, was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the eastbound semi was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Highway #1 is currently reduced to one lane in the area of the crash as clean-up continues. RCMP estimate all lanes will reopen later in the day.

The investigation will continue as Indian Head RCMP work with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.