Fatal shooting in B.C.'s Okanagan under investigation: RCMP

A shooting that killed one person is under investigation in B.C.'s Okanagan, local Mounties say.

According to the RCMP, officers were called about a possible shooting near Vernon Monday morning. When they searched the area, they found a body near Enderby Road.

A driver also reportedly fled the scene. A search was co-ordinated with RCMP Air Services, local officers and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Mounties eventually found the vehicle and soon located and arrested a man near Armstrong, about 20 minutes north of Vernon.

During the search and arrest, one police vehicle was reportedly damaged by the suspect's vehicle. However, nobody was injured.

"The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation. The identity and further details regarding the deceased person will not be released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a news release.

"At this time, we believe that the man arrested and the deceased person were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety."