Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation

Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.

At 5 a.m., officers were called to a scene near 17 Avenue and 42 Street S.E.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot.

"He was transported to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries," police said in a statement.

Later Friday, following an autopsy, police identified the deceased as 44-year-old Jeremy Burton Jimmy.

The CPS homicide unit is investigating.

This is Calgary's ninth homicide of 2023, and is not believed to be a random act.

"This investigation remains in the early stages, and we are looking to speak with all potential witnesses or anyone who may have had recent contact with Jeremy," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

"Even something that may seem insignificant can be instrumental in helping us advance this investigation."

Police are also looking for CCTV and dash-cam footage of the area around that time.

Meanwhile, the incident has left locals unsettled.

"The drugs, the street violence, everything that's going on right now is just really getting out of hand," said a Forest Lawn resident who only gave his first name as Don.

"So many things have been tried and none seem to be working. I wish there was a solution."

He was saddened to hear a person had died in his neighbourhood.

"Everybody should just be living normal lives and being able to make a living and live comfortably. Nowadays it's like you're walking down the street and you have to know everything that's going on around you," he said.

"It's unfortunate. The world's changed."

Barry Zarokostas, who works at a nearby business, said most of the residents in the area are "good people."

"It's sad to see something like this," he told CTV News. "Waking up in the morning and seeing this on the news is a bit of a shocker."

"I don't like to see it any more than anybody else," Zarokostas said.

"The police are doing their job to the best of their ability and this is what it is."

Anyone with information about this incident or relevant video footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips