Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP

The dangerous person’s alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The alert, originally issued at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, described a "homicide involving a firearm" in the city of Melville.

RCMP units responded to the shooting at 9:19 a.m., according to a news release.

RCMP confirmed in the release that one man was killed and another man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting in the area of the Country Inn Motel in Melville.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, an abandoned vehicle was found by police on Highway 10 near the town of Duff, Sask.

RCMP have confirmed that the truck was connected with the shooting.

In a press conference early this afternoon, @RCMPSK now confirm the burnt out truck in Duff is connected to the incident



Still no updates on suspects descriptions



The truck is still smouldering, photo taken just a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/G8fot7PTql

Staff Sergeant Craig Cleary of the Yorkton-South District Management Team explained that the investigation determined the alert was no longer needed.

“It’s not believed to be a random attack,” he said. “Obviously we were concerned for the potential public safety issues and that’s why the public alert was put out.”

An RCMP news release outlined that “there is not a heightened risk to the general public at this time.”

The provincial police service said it will notify the public if the situation changes.

An increased RCMP presence in Melville is planned as the investigation into the shooting develops.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from other specialized units and surrounding detachments, the release explained.

The two suspects involved in the shooting have yet to located, RCMP said. No additional descriptive information was available.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Any tips or information related to the incident should be reported, as well as reports of vehicle thefts.

RCMP notified the public at 2:25 p.m. that the area around Highway 10 and the access to 3rd Avenue in Melville would be closed for approximately one hour as investigators worked in the area.

The roads were reopened at 4:35 p.m., RCMP noted in a news release.