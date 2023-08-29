Fatal shooting in Mission likely gang-related, IHIT says

One man has died after being shot in Mission in what authorities say was likely a gang-related slaying.

Police were called to the scene in the 32700 block of Laminman Avenue Monday around 5 p.m. Monday, where they found a 45-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, according the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"The victim was transported to a hospital while first responders attempted life-saving action," a statement from IHIT says.

"At approximately 2 a.m., on Aug. 29, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries," it continues.

The victim has not been identified.

Shortly after the shooting, police say a vehicle fire was reported near the intersection of Doyle Street and Richards Avenue.

"At this time, investigators believe this incident to be related to the B.C. gang conflict," the media release from IHIT says, adding it will be working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit on the investigation.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

CTV News has obtained footage showing three people wearing ski masks and dressed in black clothing at the scene of the vehicle fire.

A red fuel container is seen next to a white minivan and a beige Honda sedan is parked in front of it.

The video captures one person standing by the driver-side door of the minivan, another looking at the trunk of the sedan and one person walking to the car.

VEHICLE ENGULFED IN FLAMES NEAR TREES

When Diane Giesbrecht was on her way home, she was alarmed to see smoke billowing near her property.

“We thought it was our place that was on fire because it looked like it was black smoke and it looked right where we live,” she told CTV News.

Once she got closer, she realized it was the vehicle fire and she was concerned the flames would spread to neighbouring trees and her home.

She has since learned about the deadly shooting nearby and that the burned-out vehicle was likely connected.

“I thought, ‘Wow, people are really evil with no conscience. Doing it right in front of the bushes like that. I'm sure they would have known that hat it was going to catch fire to the bushes,” she said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with dashcam video from the scene of the shooting or the area where the burned-out vehicle was found is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).