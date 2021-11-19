Fatal shooting in southeast Barrie neighbourhood
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Police in Barrie say one person has died in what is being described in an apparent homicide in the southeast end of the city.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road around 6 p.m.
Police say the suspects are currently outstanding. Officers continue to have a heavy presence, including tactical support and K9 units in the area as the investigation is ongoing. Police have been asking the public to avoid the scene.
Barrie Police are on scene of an incident in the Hurst and Golden Meadow area. The public is asked to please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as the investigation permits. pic.twitter.com/sV7Es1JzsX— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 20, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
