Fatal shooting in Sparta, Ont., leaves one dead, one person in custody
One person is dead after a New Year’s Day shooting in Sparta, Ont., according to police.
Around 6:50 p.m., members of the Elgin County Detachment and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to a shooting incident at a residence on North Street.
An injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say this is not believed to be a random incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Neighbours told CTV News they heard what sounded like gun shots just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, and then a car speeding off.
A 36-year-old man from Central Elgin has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. He has been remanded into custody with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 7.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending a post-mortem exam and notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
— With files from CTV London's Brent Lale
