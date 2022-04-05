Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island

Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.

It happened at a Pine Street residence just after 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service said in a news release.

"Four males attended a residence in the downtown area of M'Chigeeng and one of the four males shot and killed an individual at the residence. All individuals, including the deceased, are all non-band members," the First Nation said.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot and began life-saving measures. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Acting on a tip, Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle in Little Current that was reported to have been seen in the area of the shooting earlier and the occupants were arrested.

"The UCCM Anishinaabe police acknowledges the work of Cancom Security, whose information led to the apprehension and arrest of all suspects in a very short time," the First Nation said.

Police said the shooting is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Detectives from both the OPP and Anishnaabe police are working together on the investigation, which is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call UCCM police at 705-377-7135, Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

It has been 38 days since the last shooting, which also involved members from outside the community.

Police are still looking for 37-year-old Prince Almando Graham, of Toronto, who is wanted for attempted murder in the Feb. 26 shooting.

No connection has been made between the two shootings.

M'Chigeeng band members are being asked to report suspicious behaviour, activity and individuals.

"If you know people are carrying guns, call it in – we cannot lose a loved one to this violence. The more calls the police get, the more information they have to work with to help our community prevent these horrific violent acts," the First Nation said.

"If you are afraid of retaliation, I urge you to speak to the UCCM police and express your fear – they will help you."