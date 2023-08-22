Fatal shooting on Whyte Avenue a homicide: police

The death of a man on Whyte Avenue over the weekend is a homicide, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police were called to Whyte Avenue and 101 Street around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday for a weapons complaint.

A man and woman were found at the scene with serious injuries.

The man, who has since been identified as Alister Chisholm, 32, died at the scene.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, where she remains.

An autopsy on Monday found that Chisholm died of a gunshot wound.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating.