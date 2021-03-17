A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman died from a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Police were called to the Arco Hotel, a social housing building on West Pender Street, at about 4 a.m.

Once there, officers discovered a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. While she was rushed to hospital, she died from her injuries. This is the city's third homicide of the year.

“Far too early to say at this point, what the exact circumstances are, we're trying to determine exactly what happened,” said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department.

One witness told CTV News Vancouver he woke up to the sound of gunfire.

"I'm shook up. It happened right under my door. I could have gotten it too, you know," said Ron Chenier.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police say it’s unclear if the woman was a resident of the hotel, but say she was found in a common area of the building.

Bylaw officers removed several dogs from the building shortly after 9 a.m. as investigators were clearing the scene.

VPD says the animals were found by negotiators who had entered the building to search for the suspect.

“During that process our officers located some dogs. I don't know how many. Those dogs were unattended and therefore we did take custody of them,” Addison said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police's homicide unit at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa