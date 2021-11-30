Fatal shooting victim identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the victim in a recent shooting death in the southeast as a man who recently moved to the city from Edmonton.
Police were called to the Shorts Pants Plaza strip in the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 and officers arrived to find Merke Mehreteab Merke, 25, suffering serious injuries.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone who has dash cam footage from the area between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 to call the non-emergency line at 403.266-1234.
"To date, we have received very little information from the public in relation to this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "Sometimes people might not realize how valuable the information they have is to our investigators, but even the smallest piece of information can be a break in the case for us. Even if you have dash cam video from the area and think there is nothing relevant on it, we are asking you to contact our investigators so they can have a look."
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Crash closes section of road in TecumsehTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce major hospital expansion in GTA, sources sayOntario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.