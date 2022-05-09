Fatal single-vehicle accident in Clearview Township

One person has died in a single-vehicle rollover in Clearview Township Sunday night, according to provincial police.

OPP said the rollover happened on Concession Road 6 North, north of Sideroad 30/31 Nottawasaga, at 9:30 p.m.

Police said that the initial investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle hit a hydro pole and rolled.

The one occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Any witnesses are encouraged to reach out to police by calling 1-888-310-1122.