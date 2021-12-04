Fatal single vehicle collision closes Campbell Line Road in Manitoulin
Alana Pickrell
Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating after a fatal single vehicle collision Saturday night.
OPP North East Region tweeted just after 9:30 that Campbell Line Road is closed following the crash.
Few details have been made available.
This is a developing story.
