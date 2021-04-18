Fatal single-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 400 near Port Severn

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment closed a section of Highway 400 just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday following a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Police say they responded to a report the vehicle had hit a rock-cut one kilometre south of Crooked Bay Road north of Port Severn.

Emergency responders located the occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, who were triaged by EMS. The female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The male occupant was transported to hospital to treat his injuries. Details on the severity of his injuries were not immediately available.

Police closed the highway until approx. 11:00 p.m. as members of the OPP’s Region Technical Traffic Investigations Unit (TTCI) conducted an investigation into the cause of the crash.

More information will be released as it becomes available.