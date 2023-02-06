Fatal snowmobile crash claims life of 28-year-old man
A 28-year-old Hanover, Ont. man has passed away following a snowmobile crash Saturday night.
South Bruce OPP officers, EMS and Walkerton Fire Department responded to the collision around 11:20 p.m. near Sideroad 10 south between the 6th and 8th Concessions in Brockton after receiving a 911 report about the crash.
First responders found the snowmobiler and performed lifesaving measures on the driver. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital.
The 28-year-old man from Hanover, Ont. succumbed to his injuries.
The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to assist with the investigation.
The initial investigation found the driver was operating a snowmobile on an OFSC trail when he left the trail and collided with a tree.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted.
#SouthBruceOPP is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that took place Feb 4th just after 11:15 p.m. on an OFSC trail east of sideroad 10 south in @Mun_Brockton . A 28-yr-old Hanover man succumbed to his injuries. Cause of the crash is being investigated. #drivesafe ^cs. pic.twitter.com/bwyD456tVf— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 6, 2023
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.
-
Man makes 224th donation to Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Blood Services in Barrie is working to fill hundreds of empty appointments this month, with the service relying on the generosity of many regular donors.