Fatal snowmobile crash in Georgian Bay Township

One person has died in a snowmobile accident in Georgian Bay Township, Sunday afternoon. 

According to OPP a 58-year old woman from North York died at the scene after the snowmobile she was on crashed into a tree. 

Police say it happened on a trail south of Hanson Road at 4:22 p.m. 

No one else was injured in the crash according to police and an investigatin contnues. 

