Fatal snowmobile crash in the Cochrane area

Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile mishap that occurred March 26.

A group of three riders was travelling along an Ontario Federation Snowmobile Club trail when one veered off the trail and struck a tree, police said in a release.

Police responded to the incident in Alexandra Township, two km east of Alexandra Road at around 4:43 p.m.

The OPP's technical collision investigators, the traffic incident management enforcement team, and Cochrane District paramedics attended the scene

The name of the victim has not been released by police.