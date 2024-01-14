Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury

A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.

Officers from the Nipissing West detachment along with Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash involving a motorized snow vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 13, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Sunday.

"A 51-year-old person, from Dowling, was transported to the local hospital by ambulance," said police.

"Later that evening (they) succumbed to their injuries."

"Two MSV were travelling on the trail together, but it was a single MSV collision, resulting in one fatality, no other injuries," OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.

The crash of the crash is still under investigation.

"The OPP would like to remind motorized snow vehicle operators that most trails in the northeast region are still closed," reads the release.

Up-to-date trail information can be found online on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs' website via their interactive map.